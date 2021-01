Noted Telugu Lyricist, Dialogue Writer Vennelakanti Passes Away

Veteran Telugu lyricist, dialogue writer Vennelakanti Rajeswara Prasad passed away in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 64. Vennelakanti died due to cardiac arrest, reported Telangna Today.

In an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Vennelakanti penned the lyrics for nearly 2000 songs and wrote dialogues for 300 films. Born at Nellore in 1957, he had begun writing poetry at a very young age and was inclined towards spiritual speeches and Harikathas.

In 1986, Vennelakanti had made his debut as a lyricist with ‘Sri Rama Chandrudu’ and gone on to produced popular songs in films like Aditya 369, Gharana Bullodu, Samarasimha Reddy, Criminal, Takkari Donga and many others. His last movie was Keerthy Suresh-starrer ‘Penguin’ (2020).