Noted Telugu Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Dies Aged 66, Celebrities Mourn

Renowned Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry died of lung cancer-related complications on Tuesday. He was 66. On November 24, the lyricist was diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to the ICU of KIMS Hospital in Telangana’s Secunderabad. A team of expert doctors treated him in the ICU but he breathed his last on Tuesday evening. The sudden demise of Sastry sent a shockwave across the country but especially in the South film industry.

In a statement on Tuesday, the hospital said noted Tollywood lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away this afternoon at 4.07 PM. “He died of Lung Cancer-related Complications,” the hospital said.

Celebrities of the south film industry are mourning the demise of the renowned lyrics. Film director and screenwriter Dev Katta, and actors Prakash Raj, Ravi Teja and others have condoled the demise of Sastry.

Saddened by the demise of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. His contribution to Telugu cinema is indelible. Rest in peace sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O1rnm4XI6D— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) November 30, 2021

"మొదటి అడుగు ఎప్పుడూ ఒంటరే మరీవెనుకవచ్చు వాళ్ళాకు బాట అయినదిఎవరో ఒకరు ఎపుడో అపుడునడవరా ముందుగా అటో ఇటో ఎటో వైపుఅటో ఇటో ఎటో వైపు" - మహానుభావా…చిరస్మరణీయుడా…ఇక కనిపించవా?…మా గుండెల్లో నిద్రపోయావా?…విశ్వాత్మలో కలిసిపోయావా? 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏— dev katta (@devakatta) November 30, 2021

Deeply saddened by the news that #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry garu is no more. He has been a part of my career right from the beginning - his words will keep him in our music forever. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏— Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) November 30, 2021

జగమంత కుటుంబం మీదిమీరు లేకఏకాకి జీవితం మాది…🙏. Unbearable loss thank you for the poetic perceptions which added meaning in to our lives .. YOU WERE THE BEST GURUJI #SirivennelaSitaramasastry garu #RIP pic.twitter.com/JucPDYiVTa— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 30, 2021

Sad and shocking news for the film fraternity. Couldn't digest the fact that Legendary lyricist #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Garu is no more !! May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KAJftfbD98 — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) November 30, 2021

Shocked and saddened by the demise of our legendary lyricist Shri #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry garu, Huge loss to Telugu cinema. You will be missed sir 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/soyB1ue3N8— Bobby (@dirbobby) November 30, 2021

A Big Loss to the Telugu Film Industry. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away a short while ago. #OmShanti #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry pic.twitter.com/83Tb192bDc— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) November 30, 2021

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry debuted as a lyricist with Janani Janmabhoomi in 1984. It took him two years to get the fame and praise that he deserved. He came into the limelight with the song “Vidhatha Thalapuna” in K Viswanath directorial Sirivennela (1986).

Sastry had penned over 3000 songs. He wrote songs for films like Swayamkrushi, Swarna Kamalam, Shrutilayalu, Gaayam, Swati Kiranam, Kshana Kshanam, Sindhooram, Nuvve Kavali, Okkadu, Varsham and Gamyam among others. He was known for his classical style of writing, rich with poetry.

In 2019, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution and excellence in the field of arts.

