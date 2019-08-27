Nothing Changes Between Us as Friends: Salman Khan on Shelving Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film

In-shaa-Allah was supposed to bring together Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan 20 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). But it the Bhansali-Salman reunion will have to wait, as the film was shelved three days before it was to go on the floors.

The film has been grabbing headlines from the day it was announced. With Alia Bhatt as the leading lady, the film was to go on floors on Wednesday. But on Sunday night Salman tweeted, "The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!" The production house later announced that the film was being shelved for good.

The development has shocked the industry, but a source close to the project said that the decision was mutually taken by the actor and the filmmaker after an amicable closed door meeting. By then, satellite and digital rights had been sold and sets had been erected. After looking at the complete picture before shooting began, they figured that instead of In-shaa-Allah, they'd prefer to collaborate on some other project in the future.

"Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi... After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make," Salman told Mumbai Mirror.

"Nothing changes between us as friends and I'm sure nothing has changed in Sanjay's heart for me. I'm extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film," he added.

The shelving of In-shaa-Allah sparked speculation as to how does Salman plan on keeping the Eid date with his fans next year. A source said, "Salman has shortlisted two subjects and will take a call on which film he wants to make next and announce it soon. Shooting of Dabangg 3 is almost complete, he's looking to start his Eid 2020 outing next month."

