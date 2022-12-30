Nothing, Just Devoleena Bhattacharjee Grooving To Some Peppy Beats

Everyone’s beloved ‘Gopi Bahu’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with her fitness trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh on December 14. The two are currently enjoying a new phase in their lives. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress was recently lambasted for merely performing a dance with actress and close friend Bhavini Purohit. Trollers came up with a lot of derogatory comments, criticising the way in which she was dancing with Bhavini.

Devoleena shared an Instagram Reels in which is seen dancing with Bhavini on the popular Hindi song You Are My Soniya from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Devoleena wrote in caption,” We girls rocking the Floor."

Some fans came to the rescue of Devoleena, lashing out at the trolls for targeting her. A user commented that Devoleena was just having a time of her life with her best friend, which she is entitled to. Another follower wrote that both divas look drop-dead gorgeous and left the audience stunned with their electrifying moves.

However, Devoleena has not wasted her time replying to any of these trolls and instead, treated fans with a humorous Instagram reel. In the reel, Devoleena and Shahnawaz had lip-synced to some dialogues from her popular daily soap Sath Nibhana Sathiya.

Devoleena wrote in the caption,” I had to do this Yeh unke liye especially jo dusro ki zindagi ko lekar 24 ghante vyast rehte hai aur apna jhaakna bhool jaate hai. (This is for those people who are busy peeking into the lives of others 24/7 instead of concentrating on their own). It was a perfect reply to all the trolls who had been targeting her. Followers were left in splits and heaped praises on the reel. The reel has garnered more than 3, 52, 000 views and counting.

