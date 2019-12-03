I'm Very Rooted and That Helps Me Having a Carry-on Attitude, Says Birthday Boy Jimmy Shergill

Jimmy Shergill invokes cheers from the audience even if he loses the race of love in his films. Over the years, he has developed a loyal fan base that likes to see him as a boisterous guy who simply fails to understand the nuances of relationships.

He candidly says, “There’s nothing wrong in being a loser.”

Shergill, who turns 49 today, then goes on to explain his career choices. “When you know the depth of your role, screen space becomes secondary. There might be three scenes in a movie but if you know they are substantial, then there’s nothing like it. Somewhere I know I am very rooted and that helps me having a carry-on attitude.”

This understanding translates into his characters. Be it Tanu Weds Manu or Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Shergill has got his affable bad guy game on point. He says, “When it’s in the character, you don’t think too hard and go with it. As an actor, you chose to do a role and play it sincerely and that’s where your job ends. We don’t bank upon what reception it would get after being released 6 months later.”

Such roles might have threatened him with typecasting but they also created a niche for himself. He might not be the apparent hero of the story but he is never lesser than that either.

He gets philosophical and says, “I have been told this a lot and it is what keeps me going. I don’t have a choice to say what I am actually capable of, I cannot do that. As an actor, you have to rely on someone’s writing and that’s how it works. And I’m glad having played which ever roles that I have. It has been a great experience shooting on the sets with different people. My focus is to make the best out of what I have been offered.”

And then he cheekily adds, “You would not expect me to do a Yaara Oh Yaara step otherwise.”

Elaborating on his roles, he concludes, “Their beauty lies in the light-heartedness while the undercurrent of emotions remains constant. So you never lose the grip altogether.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.