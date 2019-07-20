NotMyDeepika Trends After Actress Spotted Outside Luv Ranjan's Office, Arjun Rampal Poses with New Born Baby

On Friday, actress Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan's residence. Media reports claimed that the stars visited Luv's home in Mumbai to discuss the possibility of an upcoming film. As much as the the pictures created noise on social media, #NotmyDeepika also started trending on Twitter simultaneously, since Luv, in the past, has been been accused of sexual harassment and of making chauvinistic films.

In another news, Gabriella Demetriades shared several pictures of her newborn baby on Instagram, with Arjun looking at him with a smile on his face.

Also, Swedish prosecutors on Friday extended American rapper A$AP Rocky’s detention by six days amid their ongoing investigation into a street fight in Stockholm as U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to call Sweden’s prime minister about the case.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are rumoured to be coming together for a film after Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha (2015). The film is reported to be produced and made by Luv Ranjan under his banner Luv Films and sources say that the duo visited the filmmaker’s residence on Friday for a meeting.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades became proud parents to a baby boy on Thursday, who was born in Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Following the special occasion for the love birds, Gabriella shared several pictures of her newborn on Instagram, with Arjun looking at him with a smile on his face.

Swedish prosecutors on Friday extended American rapper A$AP Rocky’s detention by six days amid their ongoing investigation into a street fight in Stockholm. American president Donald Trump said on Twitter he spoke with rapper Kanye West about the case on Friday and would be calling Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven “to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky.”

Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Madhur Bhandarkar among others have mourned the passing away of former three-time Chief Minister of New Delhi Sheila Dikshit. The Bollywood fraternity tweeted their condolences after the news of Dikshit's passing away surfaced in media news on Saturday.

Walt Disney's live action remake of the 1994 animated classic film The Lion King has opened to a substantial number at the Indian box office after it released on July 19 here. As per figures quoted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Jon Favreau directorial has fetched Rs 11.06 crores on its opening day. The film released in India in 2,140 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

