English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Now Everyday is Daughters Day': Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares First Photo of Baby Nurvi
On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of him holding his newborn daughter.
Image credits: Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram
Loading...
Neil Nitin Mukesh, who welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with wife Rukmini Sahay, has shared a first glimpse of his little angel with fans. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of him holding his newborn daughter.
“NOW EVERYDAY IS DAUGHTERS DAY,” Neil captioned the picture.
Earlier in the day, Neil also revealed the name of his daughter, writing, "Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God.”
Rukmini delivered the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday.
In April, Neil had announced via Instagram that they were going to become parents soon, and that they were "very excited" for the next phase in their life.
Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month.
The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.
“NOW EVERYDAY IS DAUGHTERS DAY,” Neil captioned the picture.
Earlier in the day, Neil also revealed the name of his daughter, writing, "Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God.”
Rukmini delivered the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday.
In April, Neil had announced via Instagram that they were going to become parents soon, and that they were "very excited" for the next phase in their life.
Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month.
The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indonesian Football Fan Beaten to Death by Rival Supporters
- Arjun Kapoor Asks Parineeti Chopra 'Do You Love Me?' Guess Her Response
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Wins the Weekend Round Against Manto, Earns Rs 23.26 Cr
- Airtel Bundles Unlimited Calls And 511GB 4G Data With Oppo F9 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...