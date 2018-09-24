'Now Everyday is Daughters Day': Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares First Photo of Baby Nurvi

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with wife Rukmini Sahay, has shared a first glimpse of his little angel with fans. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of him holding his newborn daughter.“NOW EVERYDAY IS DAUGHTERS DAY,” Neil captioned the picture.Earlier in the day, Neil also revealed the name of his daughter, writing, "Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God.”Rukmini delivered the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday.In April, Neil had announced via Instagram that they were going to become parents soon, and that they were "very excited" for the next phase in their life.Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month.The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.