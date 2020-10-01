Now It Feels Like IPL: Twitter Goes Gaga After Shah Rukh Khan Spotted in KKR Vs RR Match in Dubai

The fans of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were in for a treat on Wednesday as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in the stands during Kolkata Knight Riders match at Dubai International Stadium. The KKR co-owner watched his players bat against Rajasthan Royals. He was accompanied by his elder son Aryan Khan.

Shah Rukh's stylish long hair with a bandana caught the eye of Twitterati as they were thrilled to see the actor on their television screen. A video of Shah Rukh Khan at the ground was also shared on Twitter by the official handle of IPL. “King Khan is in the house, cheering for his lads,” read the caption of the video. Many fans of the actor also posted photos of him on social media.

Here are some of the reactions by SRK's fans:

Shah Rukh Khan still the most sought after man in the WORLD.Wherever he sets his foot, it becomes his territory — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) September 30, 2020

Now it feels like IPL pic.twitter.com/OYnXXZeYAE — Pratap Mishra (@pratmist) September 30, 2020

Later, SRK retweeted Sachin Tendulkar's post after KKR's clinical victory over RR. He wrote, "Now anything I would say about @KKRiders & the boys will mean nothing. The great man has spoken. Just so happy to see all in the team propping up the youngsters & making it count. Love you boys ‘lots of pyaar from a little afar’," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Now anything I would say about @KKRiders & the boys will mean nothing. The great man has spoken. Just so happy to see all in the team propping up the youngsters & making it count. Love you boys ‘lots of pyaar from a little afar’ https://t.co/T8irMiHJi8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 30, 2020

KKR battled their way to 174 for six after being sent in to bat first by RR captain Steve Smith. For KKR, Shubamn Gill top-scored with 47 off 34 balls, giving a great start to the two-time champions.