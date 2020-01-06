Now its Our Turn to Make You Proud with '83, Says Ranveer Singh to Kapil Dev
On the occasion of Kapil Dev's birthday on Monday, Ranveer Singh took to social media and shared a string of photographs of himself along with the cricketing "legend" from the sets of '83'.
Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev bond at 83 film sets
Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh wished Kapil Dev on his 61st birthday on Monday and said that now its the actor's turn to make the former India skipper proud with the upcoming film "'83".
Ranveer on Monday took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs of himself along with "legend" Kapil from the sets of "'83".
"Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way... You made us proud. Now it's our turn... @83thefilm," Ranveer captioned the images.
Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way ❤🙏🏽 You made us proud. Now it’s our turn... @83thefilm 🏏🏆 @therealkapildev @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures
The film essays Kapil's captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer will essay Kapil's role in the film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment.
In his cricketing journey, Kapil is among the first players in the history of the game to have taken more than 400 wickets and scored over 5,000 runs in Tests.
"'83", directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others.
