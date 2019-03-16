English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard of Domestic Abuse
Johnny Depp has filed a counter lawsuit against Amber Heard, accusing the actress of physically abusing him.
Johnny Depp with ex-wife Amber Heard.
Loading...
After denying domestic abuse accusations by Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp has now pointed fingers back at his former wife. Depp, who filed a $50 million defamation case against Heard earlier this month, has claimed that she used to abuse him instead.
In the counter-lawsuit, Depp has accused the Aquaman actress of being a "perpetrator" of domestic abuse and alleged that she attacked him numerous times, including an incident where Heard "violently" threw a bottle of vodka at him which "severed (his) middle finger on his right hand and shattered the bones, causing him to require surgery".
Heard has also been accused of punching Depp while he was in bed, kicking him on numerous occasions and staging attacks. Depp's lawsuit calls Heard's allegations of domestic violence against him a "hoax".
"Unaware that members of Mr Depp's security team were mere feet away, Ms Heard falsely began yelling, ‘Stop hitting me, Johnny'. The interaction culminated with Ms Heard making false allegations that Mr Depp struck her with a cell phone, hit her and destroyed the penthouse. There were multiple eyewitnesses to this hoax."
Heard recently spoke about the allegations of domestic abuse against Depp in December 18, 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.
Depp, 55, and Heard, 32, met on the set of 2011's The Rum Diary and were married from February 2015 to May 2016.
The actress filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp in May 2016 after she accused him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the two settled their divorce out of court in August 2016 for $7 million, which she donated to charity. Both actors signed NDAs barring them from discussing their relationship publicly.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In the counter-lawsuit, Depp has accused the Aquaman actress of being a "perpetrator" of domestic abuse and alleged that she attacked him numerous times, including an incident where Heard "violently" threw a bottle of vodka at him which "severed (his) middle finger on his right hand and shattered the bones, causing him to require surgery".
Heard has also been accused of punching Depp while he was in bed, kicking him on numerous occasions and staging attacks. Depp's lawsuit calls Heard's allegations of domestic violence against him a "hoax".
"Unaware that members of Mr Depp's security team were mere feet away, Ms Heard falsely began yelling, ‘Stop hitting me, Johnny'. The interaction culminated with Ms Heard making false allegations that Mr Depp struck her with a cell phone, hit her and destroyed the penthouse. There were multiple eyewitnesses to this hoax."
Heard recently spoke about the allegations of domestic abuse against Depp in December 18, 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.
Depp, 55, and Heard, 32, met on the set of 2011's The Rum Diary and were married from February 2015 to May 2016.
The actress filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp in May 2016 after she accused him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the two settled their divorce out of court in August 2016 for $7 million, which she donated to charity. Both actors signed NDAs barring them from discussing their relationship publicly.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard of Domestic Abuse
- Kartik Aaryan on Viral Kiss Video With Sara Ali Khan: Was That Really Sara and Me?
- Paytm Payments Bank Launches Mobile App For Android, iOS
- Huawei Colourful Sale: Offers on Huawei Mate20 Pro, Huawei Y9 And More on Amazon India
- Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox And WhatsApp VP Chris Daniels Quit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results