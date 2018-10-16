English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now, Malayalam Actor Alencier Ley Lopez in #MeToo Row; Accused of Sexually Harassing Co-star
In a detailed Facebook post, actress Divya Gopinath narrated a string of incidents where Alencier reportedly harassed her.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Malayalam actor Alencier Ley Lopez found himself in the middle of the #MeToo storm after actress Divya Gopinath accused him of sexually harassing her.
In a blog post shared by Facebook page India Protests, the actress, who had first posted an anonymous account, alleged that Alencier tried to molest her several times while they were shooting for a film. On Tuesday, however, Gopinath revealed her identity on Facebook.
In a detailed Facebook post, Gopinath narrated a string of incidents where Alencier reportedly harassed her.
“He [Alencier] walked right into my room with a woman co-actor and advised me about the freedom of an artist and the importance of knowing one’s body. He insulted me for being so weak irrespective of my theatre background. My instincts asked me to throw him out of the room. But I decided to go with the flow, due to his seniority and the presence of a co-actor” the blog post read.
The post further said that on the same day, the Alencier kept staring at her and “rolled his tongue in all possible dirty manner of a sexually frustrated man.”
Recounting another incident, the actress wrote that Alencier had entered her room and ‘crept’ onto her bed.
“Feeling a strange presence, I woke up shocked. This man is lying so close to me and is asking ‘are you sleeping?’ I jumped up. But he caught me by hand and pulled me back saying ‘lie down for some more time’. I shouted at him with all my might and even my roommate heard me in the bathroom.”
The actress concluded the post saying that she knew of more women from the film set who have lot more stories to share about the "real Alencier".
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
