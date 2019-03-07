English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now We Know Why Amitabh Bachchan Numbers his Tweets, Thanks to Shah Rukh Khan
Amitabh Bachchan confessed during a recent interaction with Shah Rukh Khan that he numbers his tweets so that he has a reference point for the things he has said or commented on.
Image: amitabh Bachchan/ Instagram
Loading...
Amitabh Bachchan is well known for his little idiosyncrasies, like how he often wears two watches or that he numbers is tweets, with a prefix 'T'. In a recent interaction with Shah Rukh Khan to promote Badla on Red Chillies Entertainment’s Badla Unplugged series, Amitabh opened up about the secret behind numbering his tweets on the micro-blogging platform.
During the nine-minute-long clip, both the actors first paid an ode to each other by introducing an AV to each other's career accomplishments, each video voiced by the other. Shah Rukh's was a little underwhelming and generated some humour at his expense.
Shah Rukh then asked Bachchan, "On Twitter, when you post something in English or Hindi and other languages, you have numbered them, T- something..?" Amitabh replied, "The reason I do this is because if I want to track on which day I said something, I'll have a reference point." Shah Rukh then said, "Thank you so much for enlightening us.”
Not just that, Shah Rukh got Amitabh to share some anecdotes from the past, like his photograph from Sherwood College in which he played the part of headmaster Pond in the school play The Happiest Days of Your Life. Amitabh also talked about the time when a person in Glasgow (Badla was shot there) mistook him for Salman Khan.
Watch the video here:
Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, Badla releases across screens worldwide on March 8, 2019. The movie will clash with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel at the box-office.
Follow @News18Movies for more
During the nine-minute-long clip, both the actors first paid an ode to each other by introducing an AV to each other's career accomplishments, each video voiced by the other. Shah Rukh's was a little underwhelming and generated some humour at his expense.
Shah Rukh then asked Bachchan, "On Twitter, when you post something in English or Hindi and other languages, you have numbered them, T- something..?" Amitabh replied, "The reason I do this is because if I want to track on which day I said something, I'll have a reference point." Shah Rukh then said, "Thank you so much for enlightening us.”
Not just that, Shah Rukh got Amitabh to share some anecdotes from the past, like his photograph from Sherwood College in which he played the part of headmaster Pond in the school play The Happiest Days of Your Life. Amitabh also talked about the time when a person in Glasgow (Badla was shot there) mistook him for Salman Khan.
Watch the video here:
Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, Badla releases across screens worldwide on March 8, 2019. The movie will clash with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel at the box-office.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mark Zuckerberg’s Privacy Pitch For a New Facebook Does Not Talk About Data Sharing
- All-New 2019 Honda Civic to Launch Today – Watch it Live Here [Video]
- Sara Ali Khan Had Amitabh Bachchan Impressed Long Before Her Bollywood Debut
- Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour
- Kylie Jenner is the World's Youngest Billionaire, Uri is Among Bollywood's Top Grossing Films Ever
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results