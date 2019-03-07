LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Amitabh Bachchan confessed during a recent interaction with Shah Rukh Khan that he numbers his tweets so that he has a reference point for the things he has said or commented on.

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
Now We Know Why Amitabh Bachchan Numbers his Tweets, Thanks to Shah Rukh Khan
Image: amitabh Bachchan/ Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan is well known for his little idiosyncrasies, like how he often wears two watches or that he numbers is tweets, with a prefix 'T'. In a recent interaction with Shah Rukh Khan to promote Badla on Red Chillies Entertainment’s Badla Unplugged series, Amitabh opened up about the secret behind numbering his tweets on the micro-blogging platform.

During the nine-minute-long clip, both the actors first paid an ode to each other by introducing an AV to each other's career accomplishments, each video voiced by the other. Shah Rukh's was a little underwhelming and generated some humour at his expense.

Shah Rukh then asked Bachchan, "On Twitter, when you post something in English or Hindi and other languages, you have numbered them, T- something..?" Amitabh replied, "The reason I do this is because if I want to track on which day I said something, I'll have a reference point." Shah Rukh then said, "Thank you so much for enlightening us.”

Not just that, Shah Rukh got Amitabh to share some anecdotes from the past, like his photograph from Sherwood College in which he played the part of headmaster Pond in the school play The Happiest Days of Your Life. Amitabh also talked about the time when a person in Glasgow (Badla was shot there) mistook him for Salman Khan.

Watch the video here:



Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, Badla releases across screens worldwide on March 8, 2019. The movie will clash with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel at the box-office.

