NT Rama Rao Death Anniversary: 5 Must-watch Films of the Legendary Actor
On his 24th death anniversary, below are five films of the Telugu cinema legend NT Rama Rao that one can’t miss.
File photo of the late Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao.
South film legend and Telugu Desam Party founder NT Rama Rao’s 24th death anniversary will be observed on Saturday. NT Rama Rao, popularly known as Sr NTR, served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms. Before venturing into politics, Rama Rao was an actor, producer, director as well as an editor. He worked predominantly for the Telugu and Tamil cinema.
He had received three National Film Awards, erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performances. He also won the Nandi Award for Best Actor and the Inaugural Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu in 1972.
On his death anniversary, here are the top five films of the Telugu cinema legend one can’t miss.
Mayabazar
This 1957 epic fantasy film was directed by K.V Reddy. In the film, Sr NTR portrayed the role of Krishna, who along with Ghatotkacha (played by S. V. Ranga Rao) tries to reunite Arjuna’s son Abhimanyu with Balarama’s daughter.
Rakta Sambandham
The 1962 film narrates the story of Raju, played by NT Rama Rao, who wants a better life for his sister Radha. Radha, however, ends up falling for Raju’s friend Anand. The story narrates the brother-sister bond. The movie was directed by V. Madhusudhan Rao.
Gundamma Katha
Released in 1962, Gundamma Katha starred two of the greatest legends of Telugu film industry NT Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The film was directed by Kamalakara Kameswara Rao and bank rolled by B. Nagi Reddy and Aluri Chakrapani.
Lava Kusa
Directed by C. S. Rao and his father C. Pullaiah, this Hindu mythological film saw NT Rama Rao portray the character of Lord Rama. The plot revolves around Lord Rama’s two sons Lava and Kusa. Shot in Tamil and Telugu languages, the film was a remake of the 1934 directorial of the same name.
Badi Panthulu
The 1972 family drama narrates the story of an old couple Raghava Rao and Janaki, who are forced to live separately after their children decide to sell off their house house. Directed by P. Chandrasekhara Reddy, the film was a remake of 1958 directorial School Master.
