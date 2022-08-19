NT Rama Rao to Gemini Ganesan, Tollywood Actors Who Played Lord Krishna on Screen

On the occasion of Janmashtami, the country is immersed in Krishna Bhakti. Over the last several decades, literature and cinema have been inspired by the life of Lord Krishna. The modern-age adaptations of Krishna mythological stories in the form of movies and TV have always been a point of fascination for audiences.

Over the years, actors, who portrayed Lord Krishna on screen, have achieved immense fame in their careers. This Janmashtami 2021, we went down Tollywood’s cinematic history for some of Krishna’s iconic on-screen portrayals done by the best actors.

From N T Rama Rao, Pawan Kalyan, and Nandamuri Balakrishna to Mahesh Babu, here’s a list of Tollywood actors and their celluloid versions of Lord Krishna.

NT Rama Rao

Actor NT Rama Rao, fondly called NTR, is among those who played Krishna in Telugu cinema. In his cinematic career, the Telugu actor portrayed Lord Krishna in a total of 17 films, higher than any other actor has ever done. Some of these are Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham (1962), the Tamil film Karnan (1964), and Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977).

Kanta Rao

After NTR, Kanta Rao has the credit of pleasing the Telugu audience as Lord Krishna. In his prolific career, he acted in over 400 Telugu mythological, social, and folklore movies. Other than Krishna, he is also known for the effortless portrayal of Narada, and Arjuna.

Superstar Krishna

Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, known as Krishna, appeared as lord Krishna in Saakshi (1967), which won critical acclaim at the Tashkent film festival in 1968.

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Balayya played the role of Lord Krishna in Sri Krishnarjuna Vijayam (1996), Pandurangadu (2008), and many more.

Gemini Ganesan

Tamil actor essayed Lord Krishna in his 1948 film titled Chakradhari.

Pawan Kalyan

The Power star appeared as Lord Krishna in the Telugu adaptation of Akshay Kumar starrer OMG – Oh My God!, which was titled Gopala Gopala.

Ravichandran

Kannada actor Ravichandran played the role of Sri Krishna in Kurukshetra (2019). It was dubbed and released in Telugu as Kurukshetram.

Mahesh Babu

The actor made his debut as Lord Krishna in a song in his movie Yuvaraju, back in 2000.

