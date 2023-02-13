Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is one of the much loved stars in the industry. The actress recently hit the headlines when her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor denied the reports of her joining a South film. Now, new reports suggest that the actress is set to make her Telugu debut that too in a film starring one of the leading stars - Jr NTR! Yes, you read that right. As per a new report, Janhvi has been in conversation with director Kortala Siva for his next with Jr. NTR, which is at present being addressed as NTR 30.

NTR 30 team has locked Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead of this action-packed drama, reported Pinkvilla. “NTR 30 team has been in conversation with multiple actresses over the last 6 months and have finally found their female lead in Janhvi Kapoor. The Kortala Siva directorial will mark the debut for Janhvi Kapoor in the Telugu Film Industry, though the film is being mounted as a proper Pan India film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the announcement will happen soon via a photoshoot with Janhvi and Jr. NTR.

The report further revealed that NTR 30 is expected to go on floors by the end of this month and is all set for a release in April 2024. It marks the return of Jr. NTR to the big screen 2 years after RRR and is among the most awaited films of the Telugu Film Industry. There are expectations in the Hindi belts too as Jr. NTR will be making a return to the screen after the big success of RRR. “Apart from Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, a big star-cast will come on board the film from across industries making it a proper Pan India affair,” the source added.

Speaking of NTR 30, the film is not just high on action but also has strong shades of emotions making it a perfect follow up for NTR after RRR. The film is expected to go on floors from February 23 and will be completed over a period of 6 to 7 months. After calling it a wrap on NTR 30, Jr. NTR will move on to the yet untitled Prashanth Neel directed gangster drama.

As for Janhvi, the actress is all excited for her Telugu debut with this big ticket Pan India Film. She has multiple films lined up in Hindi too over the next year, which includes Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr Aur Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

