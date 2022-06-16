NTR 30's Release Date Locked Already? What We Know

Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, two of Tollywood’s top stars, may not have been successful, but fans still have NTR30 to look forward to.

Junior NTR, who is excited about his 30th career film, is collaborating with Koratala Siva. According to reports, the film will be released worldwide on May 19, 2023, on the occasion of Jr NTR’s 40th birthday. However, there is no official statement on the release date yet.

Earlier, the producers of NTR30 unveiled a gift for the actor’s fans as he celebrated his 39th birthday on May 20. A motion poster for the movie was launched on May 19, the day before his birthday.

Reports also say that earlier Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt was to star in the film. Now Rashmika Mandanna might be seen in the lead role.

Jr. NTR is now well-known not just in the south but across India after the massive success of RRR. The film, which was directed by S S Rajamouli, eventually made over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Siva, on the other side, has recently struggled as his most recent film, Acharya, was a critical and financial failure.

Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music and R. Rathnavelu will handle the camera. A Sreekar Prasad is on board as an editor and Sabu Cyril will take care of the production design. The commercial mass movie will be produced under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

