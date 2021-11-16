NTR Jr Completes 21 Years in Tollywood: A Look at Some of His Films

This is a special moment for NTR Jr and his fans since the action hero has completed 21 years in Tollywood. Soon, the fans will get to see this favourite actor in the much-awaited S S Rajamouli film RRR. It was exactly 21 years from now when NTR Jr came on screen as a leading actor. In his over two-decade-long career, there have been some key events.

NTR Jr entertained the audience by playing the role of Rama in the film Ramayanam and Bharata in Brahmarshi Vishwamitra. Now, his film RRR will hit the big screen on January 7 and it is going to be a pan India project.

While RRR stands for ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’, NTR Jr will be seen playing the role of Komaram Bheem in it. In his career, NTR Jr has done around 30 films. The actor has entertained the audience by playing various characters. Not just that, the actor has also reached the audience with TV shows like Telugu versions of Bigg Boss and Kaun Banega Crorepati. NTR Jr worked as a child actor in the film Brahmarshi Vishwamitra, which also starred N T Rama Rao and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Then he starred in the film ‘Ramayanam’. It was in 2001 that NTR JR was introduced as a hero with the film Ninnu Choodalani.

The same year NTR JR’s Student No. 1 directed by SS Rajamouli was released and was an instant hit. Then came Subbu, which did not do as well as his previous films. The next was Aadi, which once again ruled the hearts of the audience and the box office.

His next Allari Ramudu was again an average film, but the one after that Naga failed. At this stage, NTR JR came back with SS Rajamouli’s Simhadri, which was a blockbuster hit.

Now after RRR, the actor will be working with Koratala Siva. As per reports, after Siva, Prashant Neel will be directing NTR Jr. Let’s hope that the actor will continue to entertain us the way he has been doing for so many years.

