A new trend of re-releasing films started recently. Earlier, it was announced that Adhurs, starring NTR Jr, Nayanthara and Sheela, in the pivotal roles, along with Mahesh Manjrekar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Brahmanandam, Sayaji Shinde, Nassar and Tanikella Bharani playing the supporting roles, would be re-released on March 4.

But according to recent reports, it seems that the re-release has been postponed. This comes amid reports of Chiranjeevi-starrer 1991 action crime film Gang Leader’s re-release on March 4. But there is no official announcement regarding the reason for the postponement of Adhurs.

The action comedy film Adhurs was directed by VV Vinayak, who earlier directed iconic movies including Aadi, Dil, Tagore and Lakshmi.

The movie revolved around twin brothers played by NTR Jr, who got separated during birth. One child is raised in an orthodox brahmin family and grows up to be a priest and the other one is raised by his mother who becomes an undercover cop when he grows up. The film plot later reveals confusion between the brothers when they met.

Adhurs marks the second film of NTR Jr to have been selected for a re-release. Earlier, his 2013 action comedy film Baadshah, directed by Srinu Vaitla, was also re-released in the theatres. Adhurs is also considered to be one of NTR Jr’s most popular films, which prominently showcases the actor’s comedy skills.

However, when it comes to NTR’s movies, the actor got a super craze in the pan India range after he worked in the epic action drama film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie was released on March 24, 2022, and was a super hit and collected huge collections at the box office worldwide. The film also featured Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

Moreover, RRR’s song Naatu Naatu has also been nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars 2023. Oscar awards will be given out on March 12.

NTR Jr will next be seen in the upcoming movie NTR30, directed by Koratala Siva. This movie marks the second collaboration of NTR Jr with Koratala Siva. Earlier, they were seen together in Janatha Garage. NTR30 is all set to hit the theatres on April 4, 2024.

