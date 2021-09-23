NTR Junior Gets New Lamborghini From Italy, Follows Grandfather's '9999' Tradition

NT Rama Rao Junior is known to be passionate about cars, and his love for four-wheelers was recently on full display when he bought a Lamborghini Urus exclusively from Italy. Pictures of the four-wheeler are going viral on social media.

And if that wasn’t enough, there are rumours that he paid Rs.17 lakhs to the Telangana government to obtain a fancy car number for himself. There was an auction of fancy car numbers by the Khairatabad RTA officials. According to reports, the car number of Junior NTR is TS 09 FS 9999. The amount is also reportedly the highest paid in the auction.

Lamborghini Shares More Teaser Images of New-Generation Countach Supercar All the cars owned by NTR have the same 9999 number. It is said to have its roots in the numerical preferences of his grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who had a certain proclivity for the number 9999. In a previous interview, NTR had said that the senior NTR had also used the same car number, so he is merely continuing the tradition. His Twitter handle also has the numbers ‘9999’ in it.On the work front, he is currently working in a movie titled R.R.R (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) which is directed by Rajamouli and also stars Ram Charan. Although it was earlier announced that the film will be released worldwide on October 13, it has now been postponed. The actor is also hosting the show “Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu " on Gemini TV and his hosting is said to have attracted a record audience to the show, making it to the top of the popularity charts. Mahesh babu, the Telugu superstar, is reportedly coming as a guest on the show. It seems that this episode will be aired on Dussehra.

