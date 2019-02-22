NTR Mahanayakudu LIVE Updates: Balakrishna-starrer Traces Political Journey of NTR
News18.com | February 22, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
The second part of the highly anticipated two-part Telugu biopic on the life of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), titled NTR Mahanayakudu, hits the theatres today. After N.T.R: Kathanayakudu, it is the second movie in the two-part series.
NTR’s son and actor Balakrishna will be seen in the titular role. Apart from him, an array of prominent stars like Rana Daggubati, Vidya Balan, Sumanth, Prakash Raj and Sachin Khedekar are playing crucial roles in this two-part biopic. The first part, NTR Kathanayakudu, traces the journey of NTR as an actor and the second part is said to highlight his political success.
Feb 22, 2019 9:20 am (IST)
Celebrations for NTR Mahanayakudu started overnight as fans came together to rejoice the release of second part of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's biopic.
People's verdict on Krish's latest outing NTR Kathanayakudu is out. Check out early reactions here.
Feb 22, 2019 9:04 am (IST)
NTR’s son and actor Balakrishna will be seen in the titular role while Vidya Balan essays the role of Basavatarakam, NTR's wife. Taking up the role of N Chandrababu Naidu, actor Rana Daggubati will be seen as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.
Feb 22, 2019 8:58 am (IST)
NTR Mahanayakudu, the second part the two-part Telugu biopic focuses on NTR’s political journey. The film involves prominent names such as Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao among others.
Feb 22, 2019 8:51 am (IST)
The first part tilted N.T.R: Kathanayakudu, was an in detail account of NTR’s life and his journey on how he rose to be one of the most successful actors in the Telugu movie industry. Taking cues from his first big project “Palletoori Pilla” in 1950 to much bigger projects later, the biopic traversed his cinematic journey. Apart from a look into his life as an actor, N.T.R: Kathanayakudu also introduced the audience to NTR's decision to step into politics and launch his party Telugu Desam.
Feb 22, 2019 8:44 am (IST)
The second part of the much anticipated two-part Telugu biopic on the life of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), titled NTR Mahanayakudu, hits the theatres today.
After a remarkable response from the audience, post the release of poster and trailer the film has set high expectations.
The first part, which released on January 9, was an in-depth look into NTR’s life and his journey on how he established himself as a brand in the Telugu movie industry. Starting from his first big project “Palletoori Pilla” in 1950 which helped him gain some recognition in the industry to much bigger projects later, the biopic had it all. The first part also brought to the forefront NTR's decision to enter politics and launch his party Telugu Desam.
Needless to say, the second part is an in focus on NTR’s political journey which would also involve other prominent faces such as Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.