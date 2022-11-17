NTR to Chiranjeevi, Legendary Actors Superstar Krishna Shared Screen Space With

Superstar Krishna, who passed away on November 15, enjoyed an illustrious career that spanned over 50 years. Over the course of his five-decade-long journey in the industry, Krishna has shared the screen space with many legendary actors in the Telugu film industry.

Be it NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishnamraju, Shobhan Babu, Chiranjeevi or Balakrishna, he has worked with them all. Just like NTR and ANR, Krishna also appeared in many multi-starrer films, continuing to do so even after achieving stardom. So, let us take a look at some of the films in which he appeared alongside other leading men.

Krishna acted in five films with his role model NTR, who inspired him to enter the film industry. They starred together in Stree Janma, Niluvu Dopidi, Manchi Kutumbam, Devudu Chesina Manushulu and Vayyari Bhamalu Vagalamari Bhartalu. In all these films, which turned out to be blockbuster hits, Krishna appeared as the younger brother of NTR.

Krishna’s association with ANR sparked with the 1979 film Hema Hemeelu, which was directed by Krishna’s wife, Vijaya Nirmala. The association continued with Guru Sishyulu, Oorantha Sankranthi and Rajakeeya Chadarangam. However, he did the maximum number of films with Shobhan Babu, with almost a dozen films, some of which include Manchi Mithrulu, Mande Gundelu, Krishnarjunulu, Mundadugu, Iddaru Dongalu and Maha Sangramam.

Krishna’s films with Krishnam Raju include Yuddham and Adavi Simhalu while those with Sivaji Ganesan include Nivuru Gappina Nippu and Bezawada Bebbuli. He has also worked with the next generation of superstars like Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi but in fewer films. He has done Kotha Alludu and Thodu Dongalu with Chiranjeevi, Sultan with Balakrishna and Varasudu with Akkineni Nagarjuna.

