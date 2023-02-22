Tamil actor Dhanush is currently on cloud 9 after the success of his newly-released film Vaathi. The Venky Atluri directorial has struck a chord with the masses, imparting the importance of education. The story revolves around a man who struggles against the privatisation of educational centres. This is not the first time a Tollywood star has played the role of a teacher on-screen. The South film industry has seen numerous films that impart the message of education. Here are five Tollywood actors who brilliantly essayed the role of a teacher, impressing the audience.

Sr NTR - Badi Panthulu:

Starring RRR actor Jr NTR’s grandfather N. T. Rama Rao in the lead role, the 1972 Telugu-language film Badi Panthulu was a huge commercial success. N. T. Rama Rao also bagged the prestigious Best Actor Filmfare Award for his exceptional performance in the film. The P Chandrasekhara Reddy directorial revolves around a school teacher who prefers to lead a life based on moral values.

Chiranjeevi - Master

Directed by Suresh Krissna, the 1997 film Master proved to be a blockbuster. Chiranjeevi played the role of an outspoken teacher in the action drama. He mingles with the students, blending with the mischievous kids, to teach them discipline. Also starring Puneet Issar, Sakshi Shivanand, Satya Prakash, and Brahmanandam in important roles, Master was widely loved by the masses.

Balakrishna - Simha

Nandamuri Balakrishna essayed dual roles in the 2010 action drama Simha. One where he portrayed a feared and esteemed university professor Srimannarayana. The other is Dr Narasimha, a hot-blooded royal in the town of Bobbili. As professor Srimannarayana, NBK imparts the values of morals and ethics to his students, who look up to him as a role model. Simha turned out to be the highest-grossing film back then.

Kamal Hasaan - Nammavar

We have seen Kamal Hasaan pack some powerful punches in several action films. However, the 68-year-old shed his usual aggressive on-screen persona for the 1994 film Nammavar. Putting on scholar glasses, Kamal Hasaan owned up to the character of a history professor Dr Selvan. Later he became the college’s vice president, trying to reform the misbehaviour of the pupils with his wit. Nammavar bagged the National Award for the best Tamil feature film.

Vijay Devarakonda - Geetha Govindam

The 2018 romantic comedy Geetha Govindham still holds a special place in the hearts of many viewers. Vijay Devarakonda was roped in to play the character of a lecturer. With time, a female student Geetha, essayed by Rashmika Mandanna falls in love with him. However, Vijay remains true to his morals and refuses her proposal.

