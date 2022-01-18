NTR's 26 Death Anniversary: Remembering the Legend Who Served Both On and Off-Screen

January 18, 2022, marks the 26th death anniversary of Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao (NTR), and the internet is flooded with his classic dialogues, beautiful songs, and everlasting scenes.

NTR not only delivered some outstanding films for Telugu cinema, but he also made substantial political contributions. He served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms. On January 18, 1996, NTR breathed his last after a massive heart attack.

Whatever the character or role — mythological, social, folkloric, or historical — NTR brought it to near-perfection. He was most known for his excellent looks, imposing presence, charming personality, powerful voice, and magnificent dialogue performance.

The legendary actor brought some terrific films to Indian cinema throughout his four-decade career in which he acted in over 300 films.

He made his debut in 1949 with the Telugu social film Mana Desam, directed by L V Prasad. However, he became popular for playing the roles of Hindu deities, especially Krishna and Rama.

He has left a great legacy in the realm of Indian cinema. The Indian government honoured him with the Padma Shri award in 1968. He received several honours, including three National Film Awards, two Rashtrapati Awards, one Nandi Award, and one Filmfare Award South.

Andhra University awarded him an honorary doctorate. He was last seen in Srinatha Kavi Sarvabhowmudu (1993), following which he died on January 18, 1996, after a major heart attack.

Almost all of his films used to be a success at the box office. This was a record that was and is still very difficult for an actor to hold. NTR also did mass movies and played dual roles.

