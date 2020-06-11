Nupur Alankar Faces Financial Troubles, Renuka Shahane Shares Post to Help TV Actress

Swaragini fame Nupur Alankar is in financial trouble after she lost her savings in Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank collapse, last year. Her mother is ailing and needs hospitalization which will require funds that the actress is unable to fulfill.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun actress Renuka Shahane, who is a close friend of Nupur, took to Facebook to share a plea for monetary support on her behalf. She shared Nupur’s bank account details urging people for a donation.

Renuka’s post reads, “A very dear actress friend of mine, Nupur Alankar has been facing a lot of financial problems due to all her money unfortunately being stuck in the PMC bank which crashed leaving their customers in the lurch. Nupur has been taking care of her ailing mother with whatever income she was generating through acting & practicing alternate therapy. Due to the lockdown that work has stopped. Her mother needs hospitalization which is going to cost a lot. I am sharing her mother’s account details. Do donate whatever you can to help. Thank you (sic.)”

Nupur who was overwhelmed by her friend’s gesture replied saying, “Thanks is too less to Express how I feel about u replying every message with such dedication Renuka Shahane. Friend Angel (sic)”

Meanwhile, Nupur had earlier revealed that to survive she had to sell her jewellery since her accounts were frozen.

Nupur has been a part of television shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Ek Baar Phir.

