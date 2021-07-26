Nupur Alankar Has Been Like a Godsend to Me, Says Veteran Actress Savita Bajaj After Getting Discharged

In recent months, many artists have spoken openly about their financial hardships. In a similar vein, veteran actress Savita Bajaj revealed that she had struck a financial snag and was running out of money due to her medical treatment. Savita, who has acted in numerous films like Beta Ho Toh Aisa and Nazrana, previously stated that she was surviving on financial support from The Writers’ Association and CINTAA of Rs 2500 and Rs 500, respectively. To add to it, the 79-year-old actress recently fought COVID-19 and was hospitalised for 22 days. She was unable to pay her medical bills and couldn’t work due to her bad health.

Several individuals stepped forward to assist Savita when she opened up about her problems. She was later discharged from the hospital, accompanied by actress Nupur Alankar, who has now taken on the responsibility of caring for the elder actress.

Nupur stated in an interview with TOI that Savita’s situation has broke her heart. She added that CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes’ Association) has also been instrumental in assisting Savita during her tough times. The veteran actressstayed in the hospital for almost 25 days, and it was a relief for everyone after she was discharged. Talking further about Savita’s living condition, Nupur mentioned that she stayed alone in a one-room kitchen apartment. Given her condition, Nupur decided to bring Savita home. “I’m taking her to my sister’s house, where we’ll all take care of her,” said Nupur

Savita too spoke openly about her condition and Nupur’s assistance in her recuperation. “I’m feeling better now. Nupur has been like a Godsend to me. She promised to remain at my side throughout and fulfilled her word." The veteran actress mentioned that Nupur visited her in hospital on daily basis. “Nupur and her sister, Jigyaasa, have brought me to their home. It seems like a miracle," she added.

