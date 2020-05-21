Nupur Sanon Giving Her Sister Kriti Quarantine Haircut is Sibling Goals, See Pics

Following in the footsteps of actors Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and most recently Radhika Apte, Kriti Sanon also decided to go for a change in her look while she stays at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. Helping her out in getting a new hairdo was her sister Nupur.

Kriti shared images of Nupur with scissors and water-sprayer in her hand. Nupur seemed excited to give a haircut to Kriti as much as the latter was happy to receive one from her younger sister. Seeing the love between the two siblings is sure to melt your hearts.

Kriti did not share her new look with fans yet but revealed some pictures from her stay-at-home grooming session.

On the movies front, Kriti next features in Mimi, which is directed by her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar. She will play the role of a surrogate mother in the project and gained 15 kgs for her part in the upcoming movie. She is also playing the lead opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey.

Nupur, who shot to fame with music video Filhall, had announced that a second version of her hit track with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be released. However, the plans on the new project are stalled due to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Nupur had released her cover version of Filhall on YouTube earlier which invited a lot of love for the aspiring Bollywood actress.

Both Kriti and Nupur are staying with their family and pets Disco and Phoebe in Mumbai. They have taken to cooking and baking during the lockdown.

Follow @News18Movies for more