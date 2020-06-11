Nupur Sanon Shares Adorable Childhood Pic with 'Choti Mumma' Kriti Sanon

Nupur Sanon has shared a lovable childhood pic adorably addressed her big sister Kriti Sanon as her 'choti mumma'.

The sibling duo looks super cute as Kriti carefully holds her sister in her lap. Seated behind them is their father. Nupur captioned the heart-warming pic as," The good old days when I was a cutest toy and nobody was willing to pass on to one another and hence I had to chill on multiple laps at the same time."

Spending some time together during the quarantine, Nupur helped Kriti to get a new hairdo. Kriti shared images of Nupur with scissors and water-sprayer in her hand. Nupur seemed excited to give a haircut to Kriti as much as the latter was happy to receive one from her younger sister. Seeing the love between the two siblings is sure to melt your hearts.

On the work front, Kriti next features in Mimi, which is directed by her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar. She will play the role of a surrogate mother in the project and gained 15 kgs for her part in the upcoming movie. She is also playing the lead opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey.

Nupur, who shot to fame with music video Filhall, had announced that a second version of her hit track with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be released. However, the plans on the new project are stalled due to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Nupur had released her cover version of Filhall on YouTube earlier which invited a lot of love for the aspiring Bollywood actress.

Follow @News18Movies for more

