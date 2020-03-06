English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Nupur Sanon Sings Unplugged Version of 'Filhall', Her Hit Song with Akshay Kumar

  IANS
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
Actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon had made her acting debut with the music video "Filhall". Now, the trained classical singer will unveil an unplugged version of "Filhall" in her own voice.

The video of the song, sung by B Praak, has crossed 600 million views-mark on YouTube. While its views are still growing, Nupur is set to bring out a version of the song in her voice along with a video to go with it.

"It's such a surreal feeling for me. I can't believe that the music video has done so well. I feel honoured to bring out an unplugged version of the song and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me in this. I feel happy to add to the journey of 'Filhall' in my own way," Nupur said.

The makers of the song are already prepping to bring out a sequel. Nupur featured along with actor Akshay Kumar in the 2019 video.


