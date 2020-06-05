Nupur Sanon Takes To Writing Poetry, Meditation To Fight Lockdown Anxiety

Confined at home for days and with very little to stay occupied with, many people have been facing anxiety issues during the lockdown. Actress-singer Nupur Sanon is also not immune to it.

On Thursday, Nupur took to Instagram and shared how she has coped with restlessness.

"Right now..everyone is getting anxious and restless and so was I..until I finally decided to stop wasting time just sitting idle and doing the little things that make me happy and calm my mind...like writing poetry, meditation and playing with my cuties...and of course some ice cream on the side...and I'm going to keep adding to these every day," Nupur shared.

Along with it, she posted a video where she is seen meditating, playing with her dogs and even gorging on ice creams.

On the work front, Nupur, who made her debut in the music video of B Praak's song Filhall opposite Akshay Kumar, will be next seen in the track's sequel.

