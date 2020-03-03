Nupur Sanon Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple With Mother

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon has already wowed all with her stunning appearance in the music video of B. Praak's mellifluous song Filhall, opposite Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, as Bollywood watchers wait for an announcement on Nupur's big screen debut, the budding star took out time recently for some devotional respite, amid her hectic schedule.

Nupur was spotted with her Mother visiting Siddhivinayak Temple. In between paying obeisance to the almighty, the young actress found time to click a selfies with her mom.

The lyrical melody, Filhaal, was presented by the Desi Melodies and went on to become one of the most successful singles of 2019. The video narrated the tale of former lovers, played by Akshay and Nupur, who meet each other under new circumstances.

As the song continues to set new records after crossing 600 million views on YouTube, Nupur's fans excitedly wait for her return, what with the makers having announced a sequel number to "Filhall" very soon.

The ending of the story hinted at a chance of a possible sequel and makers are going to fulfill this dream now. Akshay hads earlier took to his personal Instagram account to announce the arrival of the second part of the hit number.

He captioned the post, ‘The story continues with another melody... #FilhallPart2’. The post has already received millions of likes after being shared. Akshay's music video announcement also pleasantly shocked fans. Most welcomed the news.







Although, Akshay did not reveal the date of release, one can expect it to be not far away. The sequel song will once again feature Nupur with Bollywood superstar Akshay.

(With input from IANS)

