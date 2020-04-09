Nupur Sanon's Romantic Poem will Tug at Your Heartstrings if You're a Couple in Lockdown

Nupur Sanon, who happens to be Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon’s sister, has shared a self-written poem on social media. This comes at a time when the country is undergoing a 21-day nationwide lockdown in order to curb the novel coronavirus. Many celebrities are taking to a lot of recreational activities and are pursuing their long lost passions.

It seems like poetry has been Nupur's area of interest. The poem which has been written in collaboration with Terribly Tiny Tales is heart touching.

As the clip begins, Nupur can be seen reciting the piece. Clad in a beautiful floral print dress, she is sitting on a swing as she reads out from a piece of paper.

The video, which has been viewed over one and a half lakh times on her Instagram profile, has been captioned as, "A poetry written by me...straight from my heart and soul @ttt_official SHARE it if you 'feel' something inside of you after listening to this :”) #NupurSanonXTTT #NupurSanon #terriblytinytales #socialdistancingwithlove #realandhonest #loveisrare #realisrare #quarantinewithme #poetrylovers"

The poem which is titled 'Toh Tum Isliye' has also been shared by Kriti. She has shared the video along with a heartwarming caption for her younger sister. The Luka Chuppi actress wrote, "We often question love in today's frivolous world where deep emotions are rare..Here's a beautiful poetry written by @nupursanon !! Touched my heart, hope it touches yours too! Nups.. When did u grow up to be so mature?"

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Nupur will soon be making her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom.

