1-min read

Nushrat Bharucha Entered Men's Bathroom Once Because the Artwork Confused Her

In a candid revelation, Nushrat accepted that she once entered the men's loo because the artwork at display was confusing.

News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
Nushrat Bharucha Entered Men's Bathroom Once Because the Artwork Confused Her
Image of Nushrat Bharucha, courtesy of Instagram
Nushrat Bharucha is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Dream Girl, in which she plays a pivotal role opposite National Award winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film talks about gender reversal, in the sense that Ayushmann's character in the film modulates his voice to resemble that of a woman.

In real life, Nushrat revealed how she got confused between the men's bathroom and women's bathroom and entered the wrong one once. In an interview with SpotBoye, Nushrat spoke about the embarrassing experience of entering the men's loo and how awkward it was for her.

Answering a question about cross entries, Nushrat said, "Yes, it has happened to me. Thankfully it was empty inside. But it happens, I mean. There are some restaurants where they don't properly describe. You can't tell where its male or a female. There's artwork now for male and female so I just walked into the wrong one."

In Dream Girl, Nushrat plays the love interest of the protagonist played by Ayushmann. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film features Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Rajesh Sharma, and is scheduled to release on September 13.

As she is gearing up for her forthcoming film, Nushrat hopes people know her name, so that she can get rid of the tag of Panchnama girl for good. "Initially I was taking the tag of ‘Panchnama Girl’ sportingly but then I realised that people called me by that name more than my real name! Thankfully after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, things have changed," Nushrat told IANS in an interview.

