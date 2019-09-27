Nushrat Bharucha Excited to Work with Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta in Turram Khan

Nushrat Barucha, who is currently riding high on the success of her last two movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl, will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's Turram Khan.

Nushrat, who is mostly seen in rom-com genres, is happy about trying out a new genre. In an interview with ETimes, she said, "I am very excited to say that my next film, Turram Khan is going to be a very different movie. This is also a kind of cinema I have always wanted to do. I think I am mixing it up now. I do my commercial films, comedy film, and all my big songs – but I also want to do a Hansal Mehta film where we go to small villages and we shoot.”

The movie will see her coming together with Rajkummar Rao, who she has worked with in Love Sex Aur Dokha (2010). While not much about the plot has been revealed, Nushrat gave a small insight into her character and said, “In the film, I play an educated Haryanvi girl who lives in a village. I cannot tell you much now otherwise I would end up giving away the plot of the film.”

Nushrat further said she feels blessed and is super excited as she wanted be in a story that is seen through Hansal Mehta's eyes. She added, "I have seen all of his films. I always wondered if I would ever be Hansal Mehta’s heroine as my films are so different than the kind that he does. When ‘Turram Khan’ happened, he was the one who said that he is very happy with me. I was glad that he was convinced that I was good for the part.”

On the other hand, Rajkummar has worked with Mehta in movies which turned out to be career defining for him such as Shahid, Citylight and Omerta.

In an earlier interview, Rajkummar too talked about looking forward to the project and said, “Turram Khan is a comedy that the audience will take back home. Hansal sir has played an instrumental role in my career. He has created some interesting and memorable characters for me, and I trust him blindly. Also, I have known Nushrat since our days of attending auditions and screen tests. So, I am sure that this is going to be a fun collaboration.”

