Nushrat Bharucha on Kartik Aaryan: Despite Different Career Graphs, We Still Share the Same Bond
Nushrat and Kartik have worked together in four films, all of which have been directed by Luv Ranjan.
Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. (Image: Instagram/Nushrat Bharucha)
Though Kartik Aaryan has become a star after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety—their last film together—Nushrat Bharucha says her bond with him is much like it has always been.
Refuting rumours about the two of them falling apart and her not wanting to work with him again, she told Hindustan Times, “I’m more than happy to work with him. In fact, the whole team (of all their four films), again and again. And I’m hoping we collaborate again soon.”
Talking about her equation with Kartik, Nushrat said, “We all have grown with these films and learnt so much. We will never be able to forget the experience we have had together,” adding that despite having had “different paths and career graphs” as professional actors, their bond is still much the same.
Nushrat says just because they have got busy with their respective films does not mean that all is not well between them. “Kartik and I are working on different sets, shooting for different projects. So we don’t get time to chat or meet often. But that does not mean we are not on talking terms or we do not want to work together, again,” she said.
Apart from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Nushrat and Kartik have worked together in three other films—Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Akaash Vani (2013) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)—all of which have been directed by Luv Ranjan.
View this post on Instagram
Can’t believe it’s been one year already since #SonuKeTituKiSweety released! Such a phenomenal experience with all the people, the places, the shoot, the food and and the amazing journey. Browsing through these photos has brought back sooooo many memories. Ever so grateful for all the love I received for the film! 💓 #1YearOfSKTKS
