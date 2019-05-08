Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nushrat Bharucha on Kartik Aaryan: Despite Different Career Graphs, We Still Share the Same Bond

Nushrat and Kartik have worked together in four films, all of which have been directed by Luv Ranjan.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nushrat Bharucha on Kartik Aaryan: Despite Different Career Graphs, We Still Share the Same Bond
Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. (Image: Instagram/Nushrat Bharucha)
Loading...
Though Kartik Aaryan has become a star after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety—their last film together—Nushrat Bharucha says her bond with him is much like it has always been.

Refuting rumours about the two of them falling apart and her not wanting to work with him again, she told Hindustan Times, “I’m more than happy to work with him. In fact, the whole team (of all their four films), again and again. And I’m hoping we collaborate again soon.”

Talking about her equation with Kartik, Nushrat said, “We all have grown with these films and learnt so much. We will never be able to forget the experience we have had together,” adding that despite having had “different paths and career graphs” as professional actors, their bond is still much the same.



Nushrat says just because they have got busy with their respective films does not mean that all is not well between them. “Kartik and I are working on different sets, shooting for different projects. So we don’t get time to chat or meet often. But that does not mean we are not on talking terms or we do not want to work together, again,” she said.

Apart from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Nushrat and Kartik have worked together in three other films—Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Akaash Vani (2013) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)—all of which have been directed by Luv Ranjan.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram