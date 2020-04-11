Nushrat Bharucha Ready To Share Her Poetry Collection With The World

Nushrat Bharucha will soon be sharing her poems with everyone. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress introduced her fans to her literary skills on World Poetry Day, which was celebrated on March 21.

Nushrat posted a monochrome sketch of herself on Instagram along with a few couplets of a poem written by her. “Tum jaisi aadat chhod bhi doon... Khud ko khote hue hi sahi...Jhooth ki aankh mein hans bhi doon...Sach pehchaante hue his sahi...Saath hone ka ehsaas dila do agar...Woh nazar humaare naam kar do agar...Sab se churaate hue hi sahi,” read the post.

In a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star had opened up about her loves for poems. Nushrat revealed that she has been writing poems for around three years now and has saved them all in her phone.

She was earlier apprehensive about posting them on social media as she thought they were not good enough. However, her Dream Girl co-actor and close friend Ayushmann Khurrana encouraged her to post the couplets online.

The actress has gained confidence gradually and also writes while traveling for work. Nushrat is not the only person from her family to have a love for poetry. Her grandfather was a shayar and her aunt also inherited it from him.

On the professional front, Nushrat will next be seen in Chhalaang with Rajkummar Rao. The film is expected to hit the theaters on June 12. Both the actors made their Bollywood debut in the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

