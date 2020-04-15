Nushrat Bharucha Shares 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki' as She Sits with Her Family to Clean Veggies

Coronavirus lockdown has got celebs to share an unfiltered version of themselves on social media as they spend time with their families. Recently, actress Nushrat Bharucha shared a clip of herself doing household chores on Instagram.

In the video, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress is seen cleaning vegetables along with her mother and grandmother. Clad in a grey one-piece, Nushrat is seen engrossed in a conversation with the two ladies.

Posting the clip, the 34-year-old actress wrote, “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki! Music courtesy @balajitelefilmslimited @starplus #FamilyTime #LockdownDay21.”

Earlier, Nushrat had uploaded a picture comprising her mother and grandmother where they were all enjoying a hair oil massage. “What Saturday Night preps look like in the new normal,” captioned the actress.

Nushrat will be next seen in Rajkummar Rao-starrer Chhalaang. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a pivotal role. The Hansal Mehta directorial is slated for a June 12 release. The project is jointly bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

