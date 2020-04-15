MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Nushrat Bharucha Shares 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki' as She Sits with Her Family to Clean Veggies

Nushrat Bharucha Shares 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki' as She Sits with Her Family to Clean Veggies

Nushrat Bharucha shared a clip of herself doing household chores on Instagram with her mother and grandmother.

Share this:

Coronavirus lockdown has got celebs to share an unfiltered version of themselves on social media as they spend time with their families. Recently, actress Nushrat Bharucha shared a clip of herself doing household chores on Instagram.

In the video, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress is seen cleaning vegetables along with her mother and grandmother. Clad in a grey one-piece, Nushrat is seen engrossed in a conversation with the two ladies.

Posting the clip, the 34-year-old actress wrote, “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki! Music courtesy @balajitelefilmslimited @starplus #FamilyTime #LockdownDay21.”

Earlier, Nushrat had uploaded a picture comprising her mother and grandmother where they were all enjoying a hair oil massage. “What Saturday Night preps look like in the new normal,” captioned the actress.

Nushrat will be next seen in Rajkummar Rao-starrer Chhalaang. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a pivotal role. The Hansal Mehta directorial is slated for a June 12 release. The project is jointly bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,392,269

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,004,383

    +6,523

  • Cured/Discharged

    484,959

     

  • Total DEATHS

    126,811

    +211
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres