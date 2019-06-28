Nushrat Bharucha, Sidharth Malhotra Set to Groove to Honey Singh's Track in Marjaavaan

Nushrat Bharucha has been roped in for a special song sequence in Marjaavaan. The first behind-the-scene still from the shoot was shared online by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who also wrote that rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh will be rendering the composition. Nushrat will be seen dancing alongside the lead actor of the film Sidharth Malhotra, and the image speaks volumes about their fiery chemistry.

In the still from the song, both Nushrat and Sidharth can be seen wearing funky attires. While Sidharth looked dashing in faded denim jacket paired with white tee and yellow striped denim jeans, the red hair band added charm to his trendy and edgy look. On the other hand, Nushrat looked charmingly attractive in her black sequined top and cool baggy trousers. She wore a lot of accessories to make her look more rhythmic. She complemented her attire with golden hoop earrings and wore multi colored chains. Her dark pink eye makeup was also on point, which she accompanied with a nude shade lipstick.

Nushrat Bharucha comes on board for a song in #Marjaavaan... The song, composed and rendered by Yo Yo Honey Singh, was filmed on Sidharth Malhotra and Nushrat... Costars Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 2 Oct 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/gcfg5jCvJr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2019

Marjaavan is slated to release on October 2, 2019. The film will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday earlier in May. Marjaavan is helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri, who has earlier directed Riteish and Sidharth in Ek Villain (2014), which was also written by the filmmaker.

