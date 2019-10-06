Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nushrat Bharucha Sizzles at Beach in Thailand, See Beautiful Vacay Pics

Nushrat Bharucha took a small vacation break after the success of her last movie 'Dream Girl'. The actress posted some bikini-clad pictures of herself, enjoying by the beach.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nushrat Bharucha Sizzles at Beach in Thailand, See Beautiful Vacay Pics
Nushrat Bharucha took a small vacation break after the success of her last movie 'Dream Girl'. The actress posted some bikini-clad pictures of herself, enjoying by the beach.

Rising high on the success of her last movie Dream Girl, actress Nushrat Bharucha has taken some time off to have a small vacation break. And what better excuse than your best friend’s bachelorette? The actress has took off to Thailand and is having a great time with her girl gang and her pictures are proof of the same.

On vacation, Nushrat wore a white Aztec-print two piece bikini and shared some lively pictures of herself on the beach. She made it even more stylish with a pair of round sunglasses. In one of the pictures, she also flaunted her thigh tattoo.

Later, she coincidentally also met TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor on a flight. Nushrat also posted videos of the chance encounter on Instagram as both were surprised to see each other on the flight. Ekta funnily asks Nushrat to give her her metabolism. They even talk about Nushrat's Thai vacay, which has turned out to be a trend on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Tropic like it’s hot 🔥 . . 📸 @sanjnas 😘

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

See pics of Nushrat and Ekta's chance encounter on flight here:

ekta kapoor 2

Ekta Kapoor

Reportedly, the actress has taken a week off and will complete her schedule for Rajkummar Rao-starrer Turram Khan once she is back in town. Nushrat and Rajkummar have worked together in the movie Love, Sex Aur Dokha previously. Asking how it was collaborating with him once again after so long, she said, “. It was like meeting an old friend and working together after so many years when we are at different points in our careers. We are wiser, calmer and both at a great place in life.

Next in line, she has Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma which is a love story set in the ’90’s and will come out next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram