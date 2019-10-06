Nushrat Bharucha Sizzles at Beach in Thailand, See Beautiful Vacay Pics
Nushrat Bharucha took a small vacation break after the success of her last movie 'Dream Girl'. The actress posted some bikini-clad pictures of herself, enjoying by the beach.
Nushrat Bharucha took a small vacation break after the success of her last movie 'Dream Girl'. The actress posted some bikini-clad pictures of herself, enjoying by the beach.
Rising high on the success of her last movie Dream Girl, actress Nushrat Bharucha has taken some time off to have a small vacation break. And what better excuse than your best friend’s bachelorette? The actress has took off to Thailand and is having a great time with her girl gang and her pictures are proof of the same.
On vacation, Nushrat wore a white Aztec-print two piece bikini and shared some lively pictures of herself on the beach. She made it even more stylish with a pair of round sunglasses. In one of the pictures, she also flaunted her thigh tattoo.
Later, she coincidentally also met TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor on a flight. Nushrat also posted videos of the chance encounter on Instagram as both were surprised to see each other on the flight. Ekta funnily asks Nushrat to give her her metabolism. They even talk about Nushrat's Thai vacay, which has turned out to be a trend on social media.
View this post on Instagram
See pics of Nushrat and Ekta's chance encounter on flight here:
Reportedly, the actress has taken a week off and will complete her schedule for Rajkummar Rao-starrer Turram Khan once she is back in town. Nushrat and Rajkummar have worked together in the movie Love, Sex Aur Dokha previously. Asking how it was collaborating with him once again after so long, she said, “. It was like meeting an old friend and working together after so many years when we are at different points in our careers. We are wiser, calmer and both at a great place in life.
Next in line, she has Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma which is a love story set in the ’90’s and will come out next year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maliaka Arora Asks Arjun Kapoor 'Why So Serious' as He Gets Bowtie Right
- Nushrat Bharucha Sizzles at Beach in Thailand, See Beautiful Vacay Pics
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 to Feature Desert Eagle Pistol, Payload Mode, RP Rewards and More
- Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Become Parents to Third Child
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone