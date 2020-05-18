MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Nushrat Bharucha Wants to Build a Family, Gets Marriage Proposal from Fan

Nushrat Bharucha says she wants to build a family and spend the rest of her life with "perfect someone". She also got a marriage proposal on social media recently.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 7:27 AM IST
Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha turned a year older on Sunday, May 17. The actress was unable to throw a party or have a grand celebration on the special occasion but she did have a small and intimate gathering at home where she cut cake with her parents and grandmother.

On the happy occasion, Nushrat also hosted a #AskNushrat session on Twitter. Many celebrities and fans shared wishes for the birthday girl but one man ended up asking Nushrat's hand in marriage.

Questioning Nushrat, a fan wrote on social media, "#Asknushrat Look at my DP. Will you consider marrying me?" In response, the actress wrote, "I'm glad my mother is not on this Twitter chat."

ANB

However, during the online interaction with her fans, Nushrat did hint that she would like to settle down soon. When a fan asked, "What is the biggest thing yet to be achieved in your life?" she responded by saying, "To find that perfect someone to spend the rest of my life with, who I can build a family with and call my own."

On the movies front, Nushrat next features in Chhalaang, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The slice-of-life drama is directed by Hansal Mehta.

