Nushrat Bharucha Wants to See Ranbir Kapoor in a Towel in Bigg Boss

Rising to fame with her role of Neha in Pyaar ka Punchnama, Nushrat Bharucha has recently become a popular face in the Bollywood industry. With her latest hit Dream Girl, Bharucha is on the success ride. A recent video of the actress from an award function is making rounds on the Internet.

In a promo clip of IIFA awards shared by Colors TV on twitter, Nushrat says that she would like to see Ranbir Kapoor in a towel and her answer has left the audience in splits.

During the event, Ayushmann Khurrana, who was hosting the event, went around asking funny questions to the celebs sitting in the audience. He asked Vicky Kaushal, which Bollywood actor would he like to see inside the Bigg Boss house. To this, Vicky replied that he would want to see Ranveer Singh inside the house. He stated the reason that he’d want to see how far Bigg Boss house can stop him. Ranveer and Deepika had a hearty laugh on this.

After Vicky, Ayushmann went to her Dream Girl co-star Nushrat and asked whom she would like to see in a towel in the Bigg Boss house. Nushrat was reluctant at first but then, she shyly answers Ranbir Kapoor. To this, Ayushmann replies that Alia is sitting just across the row.

Alia, who is reportedly dating Ranbir Kapoor, gave a short laugh pointing a finger at her. Nushrat was quick to give an apology to Alia as well. Take a look at the video:

