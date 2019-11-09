Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nushrat Bharucha's Marjavaan Song will now be Released Independently

Nushrat Bharucha's song will now be independently released. The film has another special dance number featuring Nora Fatehi.

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nushrat Bharucha's Marjavaan Song will now be Released Independently
Nushrat Bharucha's song will now be independently released. The film has another special dance number featuring Nora Fatehi.

If reports are to be believed then Nushrat Bharucha's special number in upcoming Sidharth malhotra film, Marjavaan, has been edited out.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, sources close to the film shared that the movie’s director Milap Zaveri took this decision with his creative team. After several meetings with the producers Bhushan Kumar and Nikhhil Advani, along with both Sidharth and Nushrat, it was decided to be edited out since it hampered the movie’s pace. Considering the capital and effort that went on to make this song, it will be released as an independent track in the next few months.

The track 'Peeyu Datke' was shot at Vasai Fort and in Mumbai Studio, the report reveals. Sung and composed by Honey Singh, it is inspired by a Rajasthani folk song. In an earlier interview with Mirror, Nushart had shared, “It’s a party track with a desi vibe but also an underground feel which makes for an interesting contrast.”

On the other hand, the makers have preserved another item track, a remix of the song Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo (Jaanbaaz), which will feature Nora Fatehi.

The romantic-action movie stars Sidharth, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Earlier scheduled for an October 2 release, the movie will not hit the theatres on November 15.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram