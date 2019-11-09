Nushrat Bharucha's Marjavaan Song will now be Released Independently
Nushrat Bharucha's song will now be independently released. The film has another special dance number featuring Nora Fatehi.
If reports are to be believed then Nushrat Bharucha's special number in upcoming Sidharth malhotra film, Marjavaan, has been edited out.
According to a Mumbai Mirror report, sources close to the film shared that the movie’s director Milap Zaveri took this decision with his creative team. After several meetings with the producers Bhushan Kumar and Nikhhil Advani, along with both Sidharth and Nushrat, it was decided to be edited out since it hampered the movie’s pace. Considering the capital and effort that went on to make this song, it will be released as an independent track in the next few months.
The track 'Peeyu Datke' was shot at Vasai Fort and in Mumbai Studio, the report reveals. Sung and composed by Honey Singh, it is inspired by a Rajasthani folk song. In an earlier interview with Mirror, Nushart had shared, “It’s a party track with a desi vibe but also an underground feel which makes for an interesting contrast.”
On the other hand, the makers have preserved another item track, a remix of the song Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo (Jaanbaaz), which will feature Nora Fatehi.
The romantic-action movie stars Sidharth, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Earlier scheduled for an October 2 release, the movie will not hit the theatres on November 15.
