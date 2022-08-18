Nushrrat Bharuccha on Success of Recent Pan-India Films: 'This Is An Opportunity To Learn And Unlearn'

Nushrratt Bharuccha made her breakthrough with Luv Ranjan’s directorial Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Over the years, she went on to feature in critically acclaimed projects like Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and Ajeeb Daastaans. The ongoing storm of Pan-India films that has left the masses enthralled with unique storylines and holistic entertainment is here to stay. While many celebs have spoken on this, Nushhrratt is the latest one to join the bandwagon.

Speaking with TNN, the Hurdang actress revealed that she had predicted South movies dominating over everything even before the conception of Blockbusters like KGF 2 and Pushpa. She shared, “None of these projects (Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and K.G.F: Chapter 2) had even been released then. The markers had come to me during the lockdown. The brief was similar that they will set it on a huge scale, teen bade gaane honge and the release will be in different languages across the country. It’s the kind of a typical commercial film where the hero leads the story. I just agreed to be a part of the project. I didn’t know then that post the lockdown we will witness this ‘pan-Indian’ wave. I just did the film, now let’s see how it goes.”

Calling the whole North Vs South debate to be futile, Nushrratt suggested that successful movies only points in the direction of what the audience has been liking recently and thus one should use this as an opportunity to learn and unlearn things. She quipped, “Instead of comparing Bollywood and south industries we should take this in a positive stride. If these recent films have done so much business it basically indicates the cinema lovers’ interest. The success of the recent pan-Indian films is the barometer to audiences’ tastes and choices. So, I think it is time even we make films that are at par and engage the whole of Indian audience than just the Hindi speaking lot. Why not? Let’s just take this as an opportunity to become bigger together.”

On the professional front, the Akash Vani actress is gearing up to star in Abhishek Sharma’s action-adventure drama directorial Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes and Satya Dev. The movie would follow an archaeologist investigating the nature of Ram Setu. The actress is also shooting for Raj Mehta’s Selfiee, a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. She would also be seen in Chhorii 2, a spiritual sequel of her hit OTT film Chhorii.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here