Nushrratt Bharuccha Broke Down While Shooting an Intense Scene, Says ' I Couldn't Stop Crying'

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently shooting for Vishal Furia's Chhori, revealed that she broke down on the sets while shooting for an intense scene. In an interview with Midday, the Dream Girl star revealed how the scene took a toll on her and the director had to come and check on her.

"I broke down on the sets yesterday while shooting for an intense scene. When the director said cut, he was surprised to see me crying and came running to check on me. I don't know whether it was exhaustion of the past many months or simply my emotions [getting the better of me], but I couldn't stop crying," she said.

While Chhori is a horror film, Nushrratt revealed that she is usually not fond of films from the genre. "Whenever a scary scene is playing out, I cover my eyes. I want to know the story and how it ends, but I can't handle the scary visuals. So, it was a huge challenge for me to pick Chhori," she said.

Chhori is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Marathi hit Lapachhapi, which questions age-old societal beliefs. In the Marathi film, Neha Sawant played a pregnant woman who has to fight evil forces that pose a threat to her baby.

Nushrratt was last seen in Hansal Mehta's Chhalang, a sports drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Mhd. Zeeshan Ayub. She also has Omung Kumar's Janhit Mein Jaari, Raaj Shaandilya's Googly and Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's Hurdang in the pipeline.