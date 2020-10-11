Nushrratt Bharuccha Builds Her Own Furniture, Watch Video

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha feels proud of building her own furniture at home. Nushratt took to Instagram, where she shared a video. In the clip, she is seen building a wardrobe.

"You bet imma build my own furniture, it's for a place I call HOME (sic)," Nushrratt said.

Speaking about her work, she will next be seen opposite actor Rajkummar Rao in Hansal Mehta's comedy drama "Chhalaang".

She will also be seen in "Hurdang" directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The film features Sunny Kaushal, and Vijay Varma. The film is a love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad.