Nushrratt Bharuccha Buys First House on Her Own, Has a Relatable Problem

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is on cloud nine. She has recently brought her first own house and is excited to set it up and move in as soon as possible. But a relatable problem is troubling her, which is what colour scheme to go with while painting the interiors.

Nushrratt shared a snap of one of the walls from her new home on social media and wrote, "Okay first house of my own. Have done more than 20 swatches. Still cannot decide wall colour. What if I go horribly wrong. #jitters."

On the work front, Nushrratt will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang. She is also a part of the Hindi remake of 2017 Marathi horror drama Lapachhapi, titled Chhori. Vishal Furia, who directed the original, will helm the Hindi remake, too.

"This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful," Nushrratt had said at the time of announcement of the film.

Lapachhapi caught people's attention with its take on horror as it told the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of pure terror. The work on the script is currently underway and Vishal Kapoor, who also wrote the original, is writing Chhori.

(With IANS inputs)