Nushrratt Bharuccha Celebrates Birthday with Honey Singh, Rajkummar Rao in Style; See Pics
1-MIN READ

Nushrratt Bharuccha Celebrates Birthday with Honey Singh, Rajkummar Rao in Style; See Pics

Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates her birthday

Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates her birthday

Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrated her birthday last night with close friends from the industry, like Honey Singh, Manish Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao

Entertainment Bureau

Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrated her birthday yesterday. The actress, who is gearing up for Janhitt me Jaari, hosted a lavish dinner bash for her close friends from the industry on Friday. In the photographs, Nushrratt made jaws drop as she was dressed in a gorgeous two-piece outfit. She paired her crop top featuring a plunging neckline, with a flowy skirt. The actress tied her hair and accessorised her look with a neckpiece. See her picture here:

Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates her birthday
Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates her birthday

To celebrate her birthday, Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao and many others also arrived at that posh restaurant in Mumbai. While Patralekhaa was seen dressed in a pretty black dress, Rajkummar Rao opted for a casual t-shirt with black trousers.

Rajkummar Rao attends Nushrratt Bharuccha's birthday
Rajkummar Rao attends Nushrratt Bharuccha’s birthday

Even Yo yo Honey Singh, with whom Nushrratt has given several hit chartbusters made a special appearance at the party all the way from Delhi.

Yo Yo Honey Singh flies from Delhi to attend Nushrratt Bharuccha's birthday
Yo Yo Honey Singh flies from Delhi to attend Nushrratt Bharuccha’s birthday
Nushrratt Bharuccha with Hurdang co-star Sunny Kaushal
Nushrratt Bharuccha with Hurdang co-star Sunny Kaushal
Manish Malhotra also arrived to celebrate Nushrratt's birthday
Manish Malhotra also arrived to celebrate Nushrratt’s birthday
Nushrratt Bharuccha with singer Dhvani Bhanushali
Nushrratt Bharuccha with singer Dhvani Bhanushali

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s career graph has been on the rise, as she has always given several notable performances. From Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to Chhorii, she has proved her acting abilities over the years. She is now all set to entertain her fans in her next project Janhit Mein Jaari. The film is set to release in theatres on June 10.

first published:May 21, 2022, 18:39 IST