Nushrratt Bharuccha Injures Herself While Shooting for Holi Sequence in Janhit Mein Jaari

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who is busy working on her upcoming film Janhit Mein Jaari met with a leg injury during the shooting of a dance sequence.

A source from the production unit revealed, “We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive set up that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt, she can take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members were a part of this. But after check-up and an X-ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days."

The makers and director have decided to take a break until Nushrratt is fully recovered.

The film Janhit Mein Jaari is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, and directed by Jai Basantu Singh.

Bollywood actress Nushratt Bharuccha has come a long way in her career and made her own place in the audience’s heart. However, things were not all easy for her in the start. She made her debut in 2006 film Jai Santoshi Maa and then was seen in Jacky Bhagnani’s debut Kal Kisne Dekha in 2009, both the films tanked at the box office.

Nushratt tasted success with her next release Love Sex Aur Dokha and her performance also received critical acclaim. The career-defining moment for her came with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchanama as it turned out to be her biggest success so far. She was also seen in the second instalment of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and hasn’t looked back after that.

The actress has a series of projects lined up. She has Vishai Furia’s horror-comedy Chhorii, Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’ Hurdang and Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu. Ram Setu also stars Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Earlier this year, Akshay was accompanied by his co-stars Jacqueline and Nushrat to Ayodhya. The Mahurat shot of the film, as well as a puja, was conducted there, as the stars visited various venues.

