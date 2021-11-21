Nushrratt Bharuccha : I've Never Been Pregnant, It's Impossible for Me to Understand the Depth

Nushrratt Bharuccha had two films releasing on OTT during the Covid pandemic and now her latest Chhorii, an atmospheric horror film from director Vishal Furia, is also set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Nushrratt shared her views on movies releasing directly on the digital and how the medium was a boon for the industry reeling under theatre shutdown.

“The intent of any filmmaker or actors behind making a film is for it to reach the audience. If it’s packed in a box, there is no value in it. The product gets stale, people get off and the story gets unrelatable after a while. Due to the pandemic, the theaters were shut and trust me, as an industry of actors, writers and directors, we were blessed to have an OTT platform existing which gave us a second lease of life, wherein the movies we had made could be released. I’m happy there was a platform to showcase our work on and also generate employment for the industry," the actress shared.

In Chhorii, Nushrratt plays a pregnant woman whose biggest fear becomes her seclusion in a dilapidated home right in the middle of a maze of sugarcane field. The movie is a remake of Marathi feature Lapachhapi (2016) and paves the way for the actress to shoulder a performance centric role. Nushrratt maintains she loves doing both offbeat and mainstream films, consisting of song and dance.

“There are specific requirements for every film. As a person, I am as massy as I am offbeat. I love doing all kinds of films. In fact, I don’t even differentiate or categorise them. I see them as different stories that work for different audiences. When I listen to a film’s script, I become the audience and if I feel the excitement, I sign on to it. Be it romance, comedy or thrill, if you have conveyed the emotions and I enjoy it, I have to do it. I enjoy songs and dancing. Music is very integral to my system so of course, I will do the songs and the glam because that is a part of me. At the same time, I also like doing things that I have not done before also. I’d like to put myself out there and learn from my mistakes. It’s more of me discovering myself as an actor. There is no other thought, design or plan behind this. There is no formula to it and the fate of the actor changes every Friday. I just keep working and enjoying and if it works, it works," Nushrratt added.

Sharing her experience of playing the role of a pregnant woman in Chhorii and finding her emotional connect and vulnerability in the character, the actress said, “Even after finishing the film, I don’t know if I’d ever understand what a mother goes through emotionally when she is bearing a child. Every woman has their own experience. I can only take from the experiences of people around me. I spoke to my friends, my own mother and aunts who have been mothers and imbibed some of their emotions and experiences in this character. But those experiences were borrowed. I cannot say that it was my unique experience and expression of it because I have never been pregnant so it is impossible for me to understand the depth. I took from things around me and Vishal (Furia) Sir helped me. I used to follow his cues."

On watching horror films, Nushrratt said, “I watch all sorts of horror films that come out or are recommended to me. The Chucky doll still gives me nightmares. I can’t keep a doll next to me. But I get scared too so I hide behind a blanket or I shout in fear wherever I’m watching it. I feel scared going to bed alone at night and I need my mother next to me."

