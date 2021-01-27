Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Stunning in 'Saiyaan Ji' by Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh

Pyaar Ka Punchnama famed actor Nushrratt Bharuccha’s latest music video is setting the internet on fire today. The song by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar features Bollywood actress Nushrratt along with Singh. Released by the official channel of T-series on YouTube around three hours ago, the song titled Saiyaan Ji has already received more than 5 lakh likes on YouTube and over 28 lakh views. Nushrratt’s dresses in the music video are stunning. The actress who was last seen in Chhalaang as a teacher has completely transformed for the latest song.

The song has been composed by Singh, while he has written the song along with Lil Golu and Hommie Dilliwala. Mihir Gulati has directed the video. The music video starts from a fort where Singh is sitting on the throne and Nushrratt grooves to the song. From the fort, the song continues at a beach with white sand.

The 3-minute long song with Neha as the female singer is Singh’s first release for 2021. Last year, he sang five songs namely, LOCA, Moscow Mashuka, Billo Tu Agg Ae, First Kiss and Jingle Bell.

Fans of the singers are leaving positive comments about the song. A fan said, “Honey Singh is fab. He doesn't hesitate while doing any experiment, I love him because he is versatile.”

Previously, Nushrratt has featured in two of the songs by Singh. The first one is Peeyu Datt Ke from the 2019 movie Marjaavaan while the recent one is from the 2020 film Chhalaang where she appeared with Rajkummar Rao in the song Care Ni Karda.

The 35-year-old actress will be seen next in Hurdang directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt. The movie will also feature Sunny Kaushal in a leading role. Apart from this, Nushrratt is also working on Vishal Furia’s film Chhorii. The film also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal.