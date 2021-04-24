Nushrratt Bharuccha on Her Pyaar Ka Punchnama Roles: People Thought I'm Like That for Real

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently revealed that she was upset and ‘hurt’ by the criticism she received for Pyaar Ka Punchnama films. After the movie, most people felt that in real life too, she was just like her character and completely dismissed her talent.

Bharuccha rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy, Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. She was paired opposite actor Kartik Aaryan in both films. While in the first film, she played the role of Aaryan’s dominating girlfriend, Neha, in the second film, she was portrayed as a self-centered girl whose closeness with her male best friend irks her beau.

The actress made this revelation in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan on his show.

PostPyaar Ka Punchnama, Bharuccha played the role of a gold-digger fiancé in the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety. The film turned out to be a major commercial success and in several of her interviews in the past, she has mentioned that she was being offered similar roles for other projects. However, she soon moved away from such roles with grey shades and took up films like Dream Girl and Chhalaang.Bharuccha was recently seen in Raj Mehta’s short film Khilauna which was part of the Netflix anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans. The recently released film has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences. Recently, she shot an IGTV video for Netflix’s Instagram page, wherein she reacted to her Instagram DMs. During this session, Bharuccha revealed she changed the name of her spelling on social media because of numerological factor. “It’s numerology”, she said, adding, “I believe it, to isliye karwaya hai” (I believe it, that’s why). Earlier, her name was spelt as ‘Nushrat Bharucha’, however, she has now changed it to, ‘Nushrratt Bharuccha’.She has Hurdang, Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari and Ram Setu lined up as her future projects.

